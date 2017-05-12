TOKYO May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near
17-month highs on Friday, as a slightly stronger yen triggered
selling in futures markets while investors focused on a slew of
corporate earnings such as from automaker Nissan on a surprise
hike in dividend.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.4 percent to
19,883.90. The index gained 2.3 percent for the week, racking up
its fourth week of gains helped by easing worries over European
politics and tensions in the Korean peninsula.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,580.71.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to
14,111.69.
Bucking the trend, Nissan Motor surged 3.0 percent
on its plan to hike dividends although it forecast an unexpected
fall in profits and its guidance was lower than analyst
expectations.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)