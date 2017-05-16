BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.
The Nikkei ended the day 0.25 percent higher at 19,919.82. It earlier rose to 19,998.49, its highest since December 2015, in an initial reaction to overnight Wall Street gains. But the index lost traction as the yen recovered some of its losses.
The broader Topix added 0.27 percent to 1,584.23 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.22 percent to 14,143.97.
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.