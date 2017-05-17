Eni wins block in Mexico shallow water oil auction
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Italy's Eni made the winning bid for the tenth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
TOKYO May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.
Mining shares also lost ground after oil prices fell following data showing an increase in U.S. crude inventories.
The Nikkei shares average fell 0.5 percent to 19,814.88.
The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,575.82 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to 14,063.86. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* U.S. Department of defense purchased from Virtual Imaging over 100 RadPRO(1) SOLTUS 100M Mobile Digital X-ray Systems for use by U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altaba Inc CEO, in letter to stockholders, says co "expects to add a fifth director in the near future" Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sPsh2C) Further company coverage: