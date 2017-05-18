TOKYO May 18 Japanese stocks tumbled to
2-1/2-week lows on Thursday, on worries that allegations against
the U.S. President Donald Trump over his interference with a
federal investigation would delay his efforts on tax cuts and
economic stimulus.
Strong Japanese gross domestic product data released in the
early morning was offset by the White House turmoil, which
dragged Wall Street sharply lower on Wednesday.
The Nikkei share average dropped 1.3 percent to
19,553.86, the lowest closing since May 2.
The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,555.01
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.3 percent to
13,875.98.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)