TOKYO May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday in thin trade tracking Wall Street, but the dollar's weakness and U.S. political turmoil kept investors nervous and curbed gains.

The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 19,678.28.

The broader Topix ended up 0.5 percent at 1,567.65, with only 1.47 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since April 17.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to 14,004.89. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)