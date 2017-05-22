European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
TOKYO May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday in thin trade tracking Wall Street, but the dollar's weakness and U.S. political turmoil kept investors nervous and curbed gains.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 19,678.28.
The broader Topix ended up 0.5 percent at 1,567.65, with only 1.47 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since April 17.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to 14,004.89. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange rest