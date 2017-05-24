BRIEF-Oracle reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 FY17 gaap eps up 15% to $0.76 and non-gaap eps up 10% to $0.89
TOKYO May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday to a one-week closing high helped by exporters after the dollar gained against the yen, while financials outperformed thanks to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher at 19,742.98, the highest closing level since May 17.
The broader Topix index added 0.6 percent to 1,575.11, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 14,050.51. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Q4 FY17 gaap eps up 15% to $0.76 and non-gaap eps up 10% to $0.89
* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 1,354,418 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Oracle Corp reported a 14.8 percent rise in quarterly profit as the business software maker's transition to cloud-based services begins to yield results, sending its shares up 8 percent in after-market trading.