TOKYO May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday to a one-week closing high helped by exporters after the dollar gained against the yen, while financials outperformed thanks to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher at 19,742.98, the highest closing level since May 17.

The broader Topix index added 0.6 percent to 1,575.11, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 14,050.51. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)