BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
TOKYO May 26 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses as the yen's gains against the dollar accelerated on Friday, though the benchmark index still managed to cap off a winning week.
The Nikkei ended down 0.6 percent at 19,686.84, and yet stayed 0.5 percent ahead for the week.
The dollar lost some ground to the yen, slipping 0.4 percent to 111.42 yen.
Oil and mining shares fell, after oil prices skidded 5 percent on Thursday and continued to drop on Friday, after a meeting of OPEC countries disappointed some investors who had hoped for larger production cuts.
The oil and coal subindex on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dipped 0.4 percent, while the mining subindex tumbled 2 percent
The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,569.42, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 0.6 percent to 13,997.82. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination
* Divisar Capital Management LLC reports 8.5 percent passive stake in Stage Stores Inc as of February 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sEAC6S) Further company coverage: