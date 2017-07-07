* BOJ's move quickly taken in stride
* Nikkei falls 0.5 percent for the week
* Put-call ratio rising on geopolitical tension
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 7 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a three-week low on Friday after global shares
tumbled, although investors quickly took in stride the Bank Of
Japan's decision to raise its purchases of government bonds in
its market operations.
In a move aimed at stemming a rise in yields, the central
bank on Friday offered to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year
JGBs at a yield of 0.110 percent and also increased its buying
of five- to 10-year JGBs through an auction to 500 billion yen
from 450 billion yen.
The market then trimmed the losses as the weakened yen
supported overall sentiment, but investors moved past the
decision and focused on major global events before the market
closed.
The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 19,929.09, the
lowest closing point since June 15. For the week, the Nikkei
dropped 0.5 percent.
A sharp sell-off in both U.S. and European shares overnight
sapped investors' risk appetites.
Wall Street retreated after disappointing labour market data
clashed with the possibility of a more hawkish Federal
Reserve. Markets are focused on U.S. jobs data due
out later in the day.
Investors also remain cautious with rising yields in Europe
on bets the European Central Bank is moving ever closer towards
unwinding its massive monetary stimulus.
"There are fears about the end of lose monetary policy in
the global market," said Isao Kubo, equity strategist at Nissay
Asset Management.
Fridays notable losers domestic-demand sensitive stocks such
as real estate firms and construction companies. Mitsui Fudosan
Co and Mitsubishi Estate Co dropped 2.3
percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.
Kajima Corp shed 2.3 percent and Taisei Corp
declined 1.3 percent.
Also keeping investors on the back foot is simmering tension
in the Korean peninsula after North Korea's launch this week of
what it said was a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic
missile.
Before the G20 summit on the weekend, Japan, the United
States and South Korea agreed to push for China to play a larger
role in reining in North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten
Securities, said the geopolitical risks have cast a cloud over
the Japanese market for now, with the Nikkei's put-call ratio -
viewed as an indicator of investor sentiment - rising since
earlier this week.
The ratio is calculated by dividing the number of traded put
Nikkei options by the number of traded Nikkei call options.
"The rising put-call ratio reflects investors' cautious
stance in the market, which reminds us about the geopolitical
tensions in the region in the spring," Kagawa said.
The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,607.06.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)