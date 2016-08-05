(Corrects daily percent change)
TOKYO Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average gave
up early gains and ended lower on Friday, capping a week marred
by a strengthening yen and disappointment with central bank and
government stimulus measures.
The Nikkei touching its session lows in the final
minutes of trade before finishing down marginally at 16,254.45
points. It had ended morning trade up 0.3 percent.
But trade was cautious as investors warily awaited U.S. jobs
data later in the session for direction.
The Nikkei lost 1.9 percent on the week after investors were
underwhelmed by last week's Bank of Japan easing steps and the
government's 13.5 trillion yen stimulus package unveiled on
Tuesday. That offset the positive impact of some companies'
improved earnings.
The broader Topix ended down 0.2 percent at
1,279.90, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.3
percent to 11,511.57.
($1 = 101.2800 yen)
(By Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)