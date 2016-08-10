TOKYO Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Wednesday as the yen strengthened against the dollar
after downbeat U.S. data, and investors locked in gains ahead of
a Japanese holiday.
The Nikkei closed down 0.2 percent at 16,735.12.
After ending the morning session down 0.3 percent, it briefly
turned positive in afternoon trade before giving up its gains.
The dollar was down 0.5 percent against the yen at 101.30
after a weak U.S. productivity report on Tuesday.
That prompted investors to cut long-term inflation
expectations and bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike
interest rates later this year.
The broader Topix finished down 0.2 percent at
1,314.83.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to
11,833.82.
Markets in Japan will be closed on Thursday for a public
holiday, with some investors planning to take Friday off as well
for a long weekend.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)