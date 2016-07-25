(.)

TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Nikkei share average pared early gains and ended flat on Monday as investors took profits after a Wall Street-inspired rise.

Hopes that the Bank of Japan will unveil more stimulus later this week also provided support to equities early in the session.

The Nikkei stock index ended down 0.04 percent at 16,620.29, moving away from seven-week intraday highs touched on Thursday last week. It had ended the morning session up 0.4 percent.

Shares of Nintendo Co lost some of their recent lustre, tumbling by their daily trading limit after the company said smash-hit mobile game Pokemon GO would have only a limited impact on its earnings.

The broader Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 1,325.36.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 eked out a 0.1 percent gain to 11,921.16.

($1 = 106.5200 yen) (By Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)