* Nikkei up 3.0 pct for the week
* Topix's all 33 subsectors positive
* Exporters rise after yen weakens on rising risk sentiment
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
sharply to a near two-month high on Friday after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled that new stimulus
measures could come as early as December, boosting riskier
assets.
The Nikkei jumped 2.3 percent to 18,858.43 points by
midmorning after rising to as much as 18,886.75, the highest
since Aug. 31.
For the week, the Nikkei looked set for a gain of 3.0
percent.
After the ECB held policy steady at its meeting on Thursday
as widely expected, Draghi told a news conference that ECB
policymakers were "open to the full menu of monetary policy" to
stoke the euro zone economy as needed.
"The ECB's stance to continue with stimulus measures soothed
tension in the market," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market &
investment information department at Amundi Japan.
He said that world central banks such as the Bank Of Japan
have been implementing easing for a long time to counter
deflation, while the Federal Reserve embarked on monetary
stimulus with the hope of steering its economy through the
depths of the financial crisis in 2008.
"The market is accustomed to the easing environment, so it
has been insecure with growing expectations that the U.S. is
moving towards mild inflation by raising a rate soon. The market
was relieved after the ECB's comment," Hamasaki said.
The broader Topix gained 2.0 percent to 1,548.02 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.1 percent to
13,875.06.
All 33 of Topix's subsectors were in positive territory.
Exporters were higher after rising risk sentiment helped the
yen drop to a one-month low of 120.78 to the dollar on
Thursday.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.5 percent, Honda Motor Co
gained 3.7 percent and Advantest Corp added
2.4 percent.
Brokerages and banks also attracted buying, with Nomura
Holdings soaring 4.9 percent and Daiwa Securities Group
rising 2.9 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
advancing 2.4 percent.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)