* Weak yen lifts exporters
* ECB and China paved the way for more easing by BOJ -
analyst
* Shippers fall on weaker-than-expected earnings
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh two-month high after China's surprising rate cut
lifted risk sentiment, while bellwethers Hitachi Ltd and
Panasonic Corp surged on stronger earnings expectations.
The Nikkei gained 1.1 percent to 19,028.41 in
midmorning trade after hitting as high as 19,088.76, the highest
since Aug. 28.
China unexpectedly cut its benchmark one-year lending rate
by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent and lowered the reserve
requirement ratio for all banks in a bid to lift a sagging
economy.
Risk sentiment has already been boosted by Thursday's
message from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that
the bank was ready to adjust "the size, composition and
duration" of its quantitative easing program.
"The ECB and China paved the way for additional easing by
the Bank Of Japan," said Hiroaki Mino, director of investment
information department at Mizuho Securities.
But he added that even if the BOJ stands pat on Friday,
investors may not be severely disappointed because expectations
of a cut will likely stay in the market for the rest of the
year.
Hitachi jumped 8 percent after it raised its
April-Sept net profit forecast by 39 percent from its previous
forecast helped by strong demand for railroad equipment abroad
and IT systems for the domestic financial industry.
Panasonic Corp soared more than 9 percent after the
Nikkei reported that its operating profit likely rose 10 percent
on the year to 200 billion yen for the first half ended
September.
Exporters were in demand after the dollar brushed a 2-month
peak of 121.60 yen as risk sentiment rose. Honda Motor Co
rose 1.5 percent and Advantest Corp gained 2.6
percent.
On the other hand, shippers lost ground on the Nikkei report
saying that three major Japanese shipping companies are expected
to report lower-than-expected group pretax profit for the six
months ended September on weak demand for bulk cargo carriers in
the face of China's decelerating economy.
The sea transport sector fell 2.7 percent, the
worst performer on the board: Nippon Yusen dropped 4.5
percent and Mitsui OSK Lines shed 1.8 percent, while
Kawasaki Kisen also fell 1.8 percent.
The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,567.84 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.3 percent to
14,063.15.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)