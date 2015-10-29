* Machinery stocks rise after firm data
* Investors await BOJ policy decision on Fri
* Brokerages underperform on weak July-Sept profits
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 29 Japan's Nikkei share average was
nearly flat in choppy trade on Thursday morning after
stronger-than-expected industrial output data helped reduce
expectations that the Bank of Japan will announce additional
easing on Friday.
The market opened on a strong note after Wall Street surged
as the U.S. Federal Reserve, downplaying recent global market
turmoil, made a direct reference to its next policy meeting that
put a December rate hike firmly in play.
While investors took heart from brisk Japanese industrial
output data announced before the market open, views that the BOJ
will stand pat at its Friday policy meeting grew, traders said.
The Nikkei moved between positive and negative
territory, shedding 0.1 percent to 18,879.78 in mid-morning
trade after earlier reaching 19,080.89. It moved closer to a
resistance level traders see at its 75-day moving average of
19,103.
"Now that the Fed hints a December hike and Japan's economic
data was strong, there are growing views that the BOJ may stand
pat tomorrow," said Yoshihiro Okumura, an analyst at Chibagin
Asset Management.
He said more investors now think the BOJ may wait to see
what the Fed does in December before acting.
Japan's industrial output rose 1.0 percent in September,
suggesting the economy is emerging from the doldrums as the pain
from China's slowdown begins to ease.
Some machinery stocks outperformed, helped by both the
output data and their strong earnings results. Okuma Corp
jumped 10 percent after it raised its profit outlook
for the year ending March and hiked dividend payouts. It was the
fourth most-traded stock by turnover.
Makino Milling Machine Co surged 5.2 percent.
Oil shares outperformed as oil prices rose, with both Inpex
Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration advancing
2.0 percent.
On the other hand, brokerages slipped after reporting
weaker-than-expected profits for the July-Sept quarter. Both
Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities Group
tumbled 5.1 percent.
The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,546.47 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,876.71.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)