* Nikkei trades 5 pct above 25-day moving average
* Sentiment to stay positive although market overbought -
traders
* Pigeon soars after strong 9-month earnings expectations
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday morning after Wall Street rallied, touching a fresh
three-month high as the stronger dollar continued to support
risk appetites and lifted all sectors.
The market awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy
meeting on Thursday that's expected to maintain the current pace
of monetary easing.
The Nikkei rose 1.6 percent to 19,959.06 in
midmorning trade, the highest level since Aug. 20.
Wall Street closed higher after the minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's October policy meeting signalled interest
rates will rise very slowly after a start in December.
Traders said a positive mood is likely to stay in the
Japanese market for the next few weeks, aided by coming events.
Expectations for more monetary stimulus from the European
Central Bank next month have led some investors to take on more
risk, they added.
Sentiment has stayed positive as the weaker yen generally
serves as a tailwind for Japanese manufacturers' earnings when
their profits abroad are repatriated. But given fast-paced rises
in the market, a correction could hit, they said.
"The market may stay high as there are few catalysts to
trigger selling, but in the short-term, the market is
overbought," said Katsuhiko Nakamura, senior technical analyst
at Mizuho Securities.
The Nikkei is trading about 5 percent above its 25-day
moving average of 19,043.76, which is considered overbought.
Exporters gained ground on Thursday, with Advantest Corp
rising 4.8 percent, Honda Motor Co 2.4 percent
and Panasonic Corp 1.4 percent.
Financials were higher. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
rose 1.4 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
added 1.6 percent and Nomura Holdings advanced
2.1 percent.
Pigeon Corp jumped 5.2 percent after the Nikkei
business daily reported that it likely generated a record-high
operating profit of about 11.5 billion yen for the nine months
ended October, a 18 percent rise on the year.
The broader Topix gained 1.4 percent to 1,608.51 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.5 percent to
14,511.88.
