By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 25 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Wednesday morning, breaking a five-day winning streak as
geopolitical tensions triggered profit-taking and a stronger yen
hit sentiment, dragging down exporters and financials.
Global investors did not want to hold positions before the
Thanksgiving holidays, traders said, noting that heightened
geopolitical tensions dominated the mood after Turkey downed a
Russian warplane.
Turkey shot down the aircraft near the Syrian border on
Tuesday, saying the Russian fighter jet had violated its air
space, in one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes
between a NATO member country and Russia for half a century.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 19,822.71 in
midmorning trade, after rising for five straight days.
Traders say that Japanese stocks suffered limited direct
impact from such global events as the Paris attacks early this
month and the Russia-Turkey tensions, but since the majority of
participants in the Japanese equities market are foreign
investors, Japanese stocks are prone to their risk-averse
sentiment.
"An individual impact on the market from those events like
the Paris attacks and heightened security in Brussels may be
small, but there is also uncertainty that's worrying investors,"
said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market & investment information
department at Amundi Japan.
He added that investment risks such as heavy security
precautions could spread to other big cities - sapping risk
appetite and potentially affecting their economies.
"The stock market does not like uncertainty," Hamasaki said.
Exporters were sold after the dollar dipped to a 1-1/2 week
low of 122.31 overnight.
Honda Motor Co dropped 1.1 percent, Mazda Motor
Corp declined 1.5 percent and Panasonic Corp
shed 1.3 percent.
Financials lost ground, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
falling 1.9 percent, SMFG shedding 1.8 percent
and Nomura Holdings dropping 2.5 percent.
Sharp Corp bucked this weakness, jumping 8 percent
over three straight days after people familiar with the matter
said a Japanese state-backed fund had asked Sharp's main lenders
to forgive some of the screen maker's debt in return for
investment.
The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,593.81
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.8 percent to
14,368.43.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)