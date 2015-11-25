TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday,
snapping a five-day winning streak as investors took profits
amid geopolitical tensions that damaged risk appetite and a
strengthening yen that hurt sentiment, dragging down exporters
and financials.
The Nikkei share average shed 0.4 percent to end the
day at 19,847.58, ending a five-day winning streak.
The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 1,594.67 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.7 percent to end the
session at 14,377.33.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)