* Nikkei top heavy after recovering 20,000 this week -
analyst
* ECB decision likely to set Nikkei direction short-term -
analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 3 Tokyo stocks edged down in choppy
trade on Thursday, but losses were limited as a softer yen
offset the impact of a sharp fall on Wall Street, while
investors awaited the outcome of the European Central Bank's
meeting later in the day.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to
19,874.42 in mid-morning trade.
The benchmark recovered to its highest level in more than
three months this week, helped by a weaker yen and the prospect
of new stimulus measures from the ECB. Weaker-than-expected euro
zone inflation data on Wednesday further underpinned hopes for
strong central bank action.
Analysts say that more stimulus measures from the ECB could
lift risk appetite in the Japanese market, but gains may be
limited in the short-term as investors look to the next
catalyst, which is whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates this month.
"The ECB's decision will likely set the direction for the
Japanese market tomorrow and beyond, but it's also true that the
market is seen overbought recently," said Hikaru Sato, a senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
He added that the benchmark is seen top heavy after it
touched the 20,000-mark early this week for the first time in
over three months.
U.S. stocks tumbled after hawkish comments from U.S. Fed
Chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations of an interest rate
hike, which strengthened the dollar.
Though overall sentiment was supported by a weaker yen,
exporters were mixed as investors avoided taking large positions
before a major event.
Toyota Motor Corp was flat, Panasonic Corp
shed 1.7 percent and Advantest Corp rose 0.6 percent.
Nikon Corp outperformed, rising 1.5 percent after
SMBC Nikko Securities raised its rating to 'neutral' from
'underperform', citing strong capital investment in small-to-mid
size flat panel display including organic light-emitting diode
displays.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,596.73
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
14,377.77.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)