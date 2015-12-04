* Nikkei off 1.3 pct for the week
* ECB's disappointment may be short-lived - analysts
* U.S. jobs data awaited later in the day
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
suffered its biggest daily drop in more than a month on Friday
morning as the European Central Bank dashed expectations for
greater stimulus, triggering a broader sell-off after the dollar
weakened against the yen.
The ECB cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory
and extended its asset buying by six months -- widely
anticipated moves that some investors considered the bare
minimum after the bank had for weeks stoked expectations of
stimulus moves. The central bank's move sapped appetite for
Japanese equities, which had priced in a more aggressive
stimulus, traders said.
The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 19,622.60 in
midmorning trade after falling as much as 1.9 percent to
19,553.65 earlier, the lowest level in nearly three weeks and
the biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 2.
But traders said that the sell-off is unlikely to continue,
as the market will soon shift its focus to the Federal Reserve's
policy decision this month.
"The market's overly high expectations were disappointed,
but nothing really has changed in the ECB's stance in easy
policy itself. The impact from the outcome should be
short-lived," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market & investment
information department at Amundi Japan.
He added that the Japanese market was prone to profit-taking
given the recent rises, but that the Nikkei should be supported
around 19,200-19,300.
Markets are focused on the release of U.S. jobs data due
later in the day, which could pave the way for a December rate
rise.
All of the Topix's 33 subsectors are in negative territory.
Cyclical shares like exporters and financials to
domestically-focused real estate firms and pharmaceutical stocks
all fell.
For the week, the Nikkei has so far dropped 1.3 percent.
Honda Motor Co dropped 2.2 percent, Komatsu Ltd
shed 2.5 percent and Panasonic Corp fell 2.0
percent. Nomura Holdings fell 2.1 percent, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group sliding 1.5 percent. Mitsubishi
Estate Co tumbled 2.6 percent and Astellas Pharma Inc
fell 2.2 percent.
On the other hand, Fujitsu Ltd soared 4.0 percent
after the Nikkei business daily reported that Fujitsu, Toshiba
Corp and Sony Corp spinoff Vaio are mulling a
combination of their PC operations.
The broader Topix shed 1.5 percent to 1,578.79 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.5 percent to
14,214.73.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)