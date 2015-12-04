* Nikkei off 1.3 pct for the week

* ECB's disappointment may be short-lived - analysts

* U.S. jobs data awaited later in the day

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Dec 4 Japan's Nikkei share average suffered its biggest daily drop in more than a month on Friday morning as the European Central Bank dashed expectations for greater stimulus, triggering a broader sell-off after the dollar weakened against the yen.

The ECB cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory and extended its asset buying by six months -- widely anticipated moves that some investors considered the bare minimum after the bank had for weeks stoked expectations of stimulus moves. The central bank's move sapped appetite for Japanese equities, which had priced in a more aggressive stimulus, traders said.

The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 19,622.60 in midmorning trade after falling as much as 1.9 percent to 19,553.65 earlier, the lowest level in nearly three weeks and the biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 2.

But traders said that the sell-off is unlikely to continue, as the market will soon shift its focus to the Federal Reserve's policy decision this month.

"The market's overly high expectations were disappointed, but nothing really has changed in the ECB's stance in easy policy itself. The impact from the outcome should be short-lived," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market & investment information department at Amundi Japan.

He added that the Japanese market was prone to profit-taking given the recent rises, but that the Nikkei should be supported around 19,200-19,300.

Markets are focused on the release of U.S. jobs data due later in the day, which could pave the way for a December rate rise.

All of the Topix's 33 subsectors are in negative territory. Cyclical shares like exporters and financials to domestically-focused real estate firms and pharmaceutical stocks all fell.

For the week, the Nikkei has so far dropped 1.3 percent.

Honda Motor Co dropped 2.2 percent, Komatsu Ltd shed 2.5 percent and Panasonic Corp fell 2.0 percent. Nomura Holdings fell 2.1 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group sliding 1.5 percent. Mitsubishi Estate Co tumbled 2.6 percent and Astellas Pharma Inc fell 2.2 percent.

On the other hand, Fujitsu Ltd soared 4.0 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that Fujitsu, Toshiba Corp and Sony Corp spinoff Vaio are mulling a combination of their PC operations.

The broader Topix shed 1.5 percent to 1,578.79 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.5 percent to 14,214.73. (Editing by Sam Holmes)