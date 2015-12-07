* Nikkei 225 up 1.5 pct by late morning
* Oil shares fall after OPEC plans to maintain production
high
* Takata falls as carmakers ordered to stop using its air
bag inflators
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday after U.S. jobs data suggested that the economy was
strong enough to sustain a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this
month, lifting sentiment in the broader market.
But energy stocks tumbled as oil prices fell on news that
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was
planning to maintain its production near record highs despite
depressed prices.
The Nikkei gained 1.5 percent to 19,808.42 points by
late morning, after tumbling 2.2 percent on Friday after the
European Central Bank dashed expectations for greater stimulus.
On Friday, data showed that U.S. non-farm payrolls increased
211,000 in November, while September and October data were
revised to show 35,000 more jobs than previously reported.
"Since the Japanese market saw a deep fall on Friday, the
U.S. job data offered a quick chance to buy back," said Takuya
Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
He said that Japanese shares tend to take heart from the
U.S. economy's strong fundamentals, but in order for the
Japanese market to rise further, the market needs more
Japan-specific catalysts.
Exporters were in demand, with Honda Motor Co
rising 1.9 percent, Nissan Motor Co gaining 1.8 percent
and Panasonic Corp advancing 1.6 percent.
Ryohin Keikaku gained 2.8 percent after the Nikkei
business daily reported that the company's operating profit
likely soared about 40 percent on the year to a record for the
nine months ended November.
Takata Corp fell 1.7 percent after Japan's
transport ministry on Friday ordered automakers to phase out by
mid-2018 use of Takata's air bag inflators that are at the
centre of a global recall.
Among oil stocks, Inpex Corp fell 1.7 percent and
Japan Petroleum Exploration shed 1.6 percent.
The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,591.97 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to
14,329.19.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)