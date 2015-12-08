* Oil stocks, trading houses underperform on weak commodity
prices
* Airlines outperform on hopes for cheaper fuel prices
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 8 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday, with sharp declines in oil and commodity shares
offsetting news that the economy had dodged a recession in the
third quarter.
The Nikkei was down 1.0 percent at 19,494.24 points
by midmorning, erasing early gains.
Oil stocks were battered after crude prices remained near
7-year lows in early Asian trading on Tuesday as OPEC continues
to pump near record oil to defend market share.
Inpex Corp tumbled 5.4 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration shed 3.5 percent.
Other commodity stocks such as trading houses fell on
weakness in oil, iron ore and metal prices.
Mitsubishi Corp dropped 2.3 percent, Sumitomo Corp
shed 2.4 percent and Mitsui & Co declined 2.5
percent.
"Global cyclical shares which had risen lately are being
unloaded because investors grew concerned," said Yoshihiro
Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset Management.
Such cyclical shares as chip-making equipment firms and
electronics companies were sold, with Advantest Corp
shedding 2.6 percent and Panasonic Corp declining 2.5
percent, both falling to two-week lows.
Financials were also hit, with Mizuho Financial Group
dropping 1.6 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
falling 1.0 percent and Nomura Holdings sliding
0.9 percent.
On the other hand, airline shares outperformed on hopes for
cheaper fuel prices. ANA Holdings rose 0.9 percent and
Japan Airlines Co gained 0.7 percent.
Better-than-expected revised growth data for the third
quarter failed to help sentiment. Japan's economy avoided a
technical recession in the third quarter with the initial
estimate of a contraction revised to an annualised expansion of
1.0 percent.
Analysts said investors were looking to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy setting meeting next week for the next
catalyst.
"The market has priced in a rate increase by the Fed, but
what it focuses on is the pace of rate increases in the future
and any hint on that will likely set the market direction," said
Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities.
The broader Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,569.34
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.0 percent to
14,124.56.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)