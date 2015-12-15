* Apple suppliers slip on Morgan Stanley iPhone sales
outlook
* Toshiba rises on restructuring hopes
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
in choppy trade on Tuesday morning with investors skittish in
the face of volatile oil prices and the Fed's momentous interest
rate hike decision expected this week.
Apple Inc's component suppliers slid after Morgan
Stanley forecast a drop in iPhone sales in the next fiscal year.
TDK Corp tumbled 3.9 percent, Murata Manufacturing Co
dropped 2.3 percent and Nitto Denko Corp fell
2.8 percent.
The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 18,737.27 in
midmorning trade after briefly flirting with positive territory.
While investors widely expect the Fed to announce its first
rate hike in nearly a decade on Wednesday, they are also waiting
for commentary from policymakers about what will happen next.
"Investors remain jittery before the event, but after some
correction, the market will likely provide bargain hunting
opportunities," said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at
Rakuten Securities. "A U.S. hike signals a U.S. economic
recovery, and it is generally positive to the Japanese market."
Selling on global cyclical stocks such as exporters
reflected investors' sour risk stance on Tuesday. Toyota Motor
Corp shed 0.7 percent, Nissan Motor Co dropped
1.2 percent and Panasonic Corp fell 1.1 percent.
Financials were also lower, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group dropping 1.9 percent, Mizuho Financial Group
sliding 1.7 percent and Nomura Holdings
declining 0.7 percent.
Toshiba Corp outperformed, rising 1.0 percent after
the Nikkei business daily reported that it plans to cut up to
7,000 jobs to streamline operations in the wake of an accounting
scandal. Responding to the report, the company said it is
considering various restructuring options, but nothing has been
decided.
The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,516.96
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.8 percent to
13,641.04.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)