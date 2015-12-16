TOKYO Dec 16 Japanese stocks posted the biggest
daily percentage gain in 2-1/2 months on Wednesday, with
sentiment helped by broad gains on Wall Street before an
expected rise in U.S. interest rates later in the day.
The Nikkei share average ended 2.6 percent higher at
19,049.91.
The gains came as top U.S. Federal Reserve officials began a
two-day policy meeting expected to end with the first U.S.
interest rate increase since 2006.
The broader Topix climbed 2.5 percent to 1,540.72
with all but one of its 33 sub-indexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.7 percent to
13,879.68.
