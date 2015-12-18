* Nikkei up 0.1 pct for the week
* Market awaits BOJ decision
* Energy shares underperform on weak oil prices
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 18 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday morning on sliding oil prices and as investors awaited
more market catalysts after the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest
rate hike.
Investors will look to Bank Of Japan's policy decision on
Friday with the central bank widely expected to keep its
monetary stimulus programme unchanged.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 19,256.99 in midmorning
trade, moving closer to its 25-day moving average of 19,545.19.
The benchmark has gained 0.1 percent for the week.
Analysts said that the market will likely look past the
BOJ's decision if it stands pat on policy.
"The market is expected to stay calm (if the BOJ stands
pat)," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager of investment research
and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"What may move the market is a negative risk for lower oil
prices, but investors are not entirely risk averse for now as
the current currency level (dollar) shows risk sentiment is
steady."
The U.S. dollar stood at its highest in two weeks against a
basket of currencies, having made a decisive move a day after
the Fed delivered a long-awaited hike in interest rates. The
dollar reached its highest level in over a week at 122.88
before stepping back to 122.51.
Crude oil futures continued to wallow at multi-year lows
against a backdrop of oversupply as well as a stronger dollar
following the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely anticipated
tightening on Wednesday.
Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration
both declined 1.8 percent. Trading houses also weakened, with
Mitsubishi Corp shedding 1.5 percent and Marubeni Corp
falling 2.0 percent.
Airline shares outperformed on expectations of lower fuel
charges, with ANA Holdings rising 0.4 percent and Japan
Airlines Co gaining 2.1 percent.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp rising
0.3 percent, Honda Motor Co dropping 0.5 percent and
Panasonic Corp falling 0.9 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,557.35
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.5 percent to
14,026.21.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)