TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese stocks edged up in
subdued trading on Monday morning as a rebound in global crude
oil prices helped offset the country's disappointing November
production and retail figures.
The Nikkei share average advanced 0.2 percent to
18,813.73 in thin midmorning trade.
"Disappointing production and retail figures have crushed
the chances of any sort of photo-finish for the Nikkei this
year," said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital
Advisors.
"But oil holding in the high 30s will provide some welcome
respite for energy companies at year-end and see the index close
out 2015 in 19,000 point territory."
U.S. crude gained last week thanks to falling inventories,
reduced drilling and the lifting of a ban on most U.S. crude
exports, moving crude oil prices away from multi-year lows.
Data released on Monday morning showed that Japan's retail
sales for November shrunk by 1 percent from the previous year,
slightly more than the 0.6 percent decline predicted by a
Reuters poll.
Preliminary industrial output figures for November showed a
1 percent decline from the previous month, versus the 0.6
percent predicted by a Reuters poll.
Sharp Corp shares jumped 8.2 percent after Kyodo
reported Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, also
known as Foxconn, proposed buying the struggling display maker
for around 300 billion yen ($2.49 billion) on condition that its
top management be revamped.
Department store operator Takashimaya Co Ltd gained
2.7 percent by midmorning. It reported strong quarterly profits
after the market closed on Friday.
NEC Corp rose 2.7 percent after announcing on
Friday that it would promote a veteran senior executive as its
next CEO.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,524.15 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.5 percent to
13,754.96.
($1 = 120.3900 yen)
