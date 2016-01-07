TOKYO Jan 7 Japanese stocks fell on Thursday
morning after China's central bank weakened the yuan - sparking
a sharp strengthening of the yen, hurting exporters and
tarnishing sentiment in a market already on edge over
geopolitical tensions and signs that China's economy is slowing.
A selloff on China's benchmark Shanghai composite index
eventually led to the triggering of a circuit breaker,
which halted trading after the index lost 7.3 percent. It marks
the second time this week that the new circuit breaker has
halted trading in China's volatile markets.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.8 percent to
17,867.04.
"The weakening of the Chinese RMB seems to have spooked the
yen and by extension the Nikkei in an already nervous and
shell-shocked market that's worried about dynamics both economic
and geopolitical," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity
sales at Credit Suisse.
"In these last couple of days the yen has moved in a way
that chartists have called a break from the weakening trend of
Abenomics that we've seen for the past few years, and in that
kind of environment the market becomes incredibly vulnerable to
events like the RMB failing to stabilize."
Sony Corp tumbled 3.9 percent during the morning
session. Market participants said the slide was probably tied to
the fact that Sony's news conference at the CES trade show in
Las Vegas did not include a release date or pricing details for
its announced virtual reality headset.
Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook,
announced at the trade show that its Rift headset will cost $599
and be shipped from March 28 to 20 countries. The Rift will come
bundled with an Xbox One controller and two games for
Microsoft's flagship console, the chief competitor for Sony's
PS4.
Major exporters and blue chip stocks declined broadly.
Panasonic Corp shares fell 1.4 percent and Toyota Motor
Corp slipped 2.3 percent.
The Topix subindex for iron and steel shed 3
percent, putting it among the worst performing sectors of the
morning session.
The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to 1,464.65 and
ended the morning session with all of its 33 subindexes in
negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.6 percent to
13,192.24.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)