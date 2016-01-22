TOKYO Jan 22 Japanese stocks rebounded on
Friday as crude oil prices bounced and comments by European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi stoked hopes of more
stimulus for Europe.
The Nikkei share average jumped 3.4 percent to
16,552.63 points by midmorning, more than recouping its losses
from the previous day.
But the benchmark index remained on track to shed more than
3 percent for the week.
"We're seeing a really nice bounce today as lots of people
close their short positions but that doesn't necessarily mean
we've seen the bottom," said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at
CLSA.
"It's tough to know when a panic is going to subside but it
does look like we're starting to get there."
Growth in Japanese manufacturing activity slowed slightly in
January from December but remained solid as new export orders
accelerated, a survey showed on Friday.
U.S. crude oil prices remained stable in early trading on
Friday after bouncing away from 12-year lows the previous day.
"The market is reacting positively to the American Petroleum
Institute figures reporting a 4 million barrel addition and not
the 4.6 million barrel we'd expected," said Martin King,
co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
Global sentiment also improved after the European Central
Bank held its main rates while Draghi said it would "review and
possibly reconsider" its monetary policy as soon as March, ahead
of the potential rate-cut schedule expected by analysts.
Economists polled by Reuters also expect more stimulus from
the Bank of Japan in coming months, and a few traders believe it
could move as early as next week.
Sharp Corp shares climbed to 6.3 percent in
midmorning trade after the Nikkei business daily reported the
ailing electronic company's main creditors are looking to accept
a rescue plan from a Japan government-backed fund.
Auto parts supplier Takata Corp soared 6.7 percent
on a Kyodo news report that it may seek support from Japanese
automakers as it prepares to tackle massive costs related to
global recalls and compensation over its potentially faulty air
bag inflators.
The broader Topix gained 3 percent to 1,340.37 with
each of its 33 subindexes in positive territory but remained on
course to end the week more than 4 percent lower.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 3 percent to
12,077.85.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)