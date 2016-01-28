* Apple suppliers weak after tech giant's stock price dives
* Boeing suppliers fall in wake of jet maker's tumble
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 28 Japan's Nikkei edged up on
Thursday morning in choppy trade as a weaker yen boosted
export-exposed stocks like automakers, cheering investors after
the market opened lower under the influence of weak Wall Street
performances overnight.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.2 percent at
17,196.30 by the midday break, after falling as low as 16,942.13
earlier.
Wall Street stocks had slipped after the U.S. Federal
Reserve, kept interest rates unchanged, saying it was "closely
monitoring" global economic and financial development. Though
widely expected, the decision underlined the potential for
future U.S. interest rate hikes.
As the dollar gained versus the yen, rising as far as 119.08
, exporter stock were in demand. Toyota Motor Corp
and Nissan Motor Co both rose 0.8 percent.
Hit by falling oil prices and fears of slower economic
growth in China, the Nikkei has fallen 10 percent since the
beginning of the year, slipping to a 14-1/2 month low of
16,017.26 last week.
"It looks like the market has hit the bottom for now after
assets which have been sold, such as oil and the dollar,
rebounded," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"But we still need to take our time to assess the market
condition carefully," he said. For investors, the next focal
point will be the Bank Of Japan policy meeting, starting
Thursday.
Meantime, Apple Inc suppliers underperformed in
Tokyo. Shares in the tech giant fell 6.57 percent overnight
after it reported its slowest-ever rise in shipments on Tuesday.
Apple suppliers Murata Manufacturing Co and Nitto
Denko dropped 4.9 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.
Suppliers of Boeing Co also reflected the fortunes of
their customer. After Boeing shares tumbled 8.9 percent
overnight, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki
Heavy Industries shed 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent
respectively.
Elsewhere, Alps Electric Co dived 15 percent after
the electronic components maker cut its full-year profit
outlook.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,404.27 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.3 percent to
12,661.50.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)