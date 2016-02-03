* BOJ-inspired rally offset by fading hopes of more support
steps
* Stronger yen undermines shares of exporters
TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese shares tumbled on
Wednesday, as crude oil futures extended their recent decline
and a stronger yen undermined shares of exporters.
The Nikkei stock index skidded 3.1 percent in
morning trade, pulling further away from a three-week high
touched on Monday.
The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
both fell 3.3 percent.
"Almost every name in the N225 is down today, indicating a
consensus from participants that it is time to sell," said
Hiroki Allen, chief representative of Superfund Securities
Japan.
The downturn also reflects fading expectations that the Bank
of Japan take supportive steps after its decision to introduce
negative interest rates late last week, he said.
"BOJ intervention is not likely after the negative interest
rate announcement, so sellers do not expect a reversal in the
declining trend," Allen said.
The BOJ's move led to two sessions of strong gains for
shares, as it occurred in tandem with a short-lived recovery in
crude oil prices. But fears of a global oil supply glut gained
the upper hand, kindled by forecasts of milder U.S. weather,
higher inventories and Iran's plans to boost exports from March.
The Topix subindex for oil and coal stocks
skidded 1.7 percent.
The yen also took back some of the ground it lost after the
central bank's move, strengthening for a third day. The dollar
was buying 119.75 yen, down about 0.2 percent, pulling
further away from a six-week high of 121.70 yen hit on Friday
after the BOJ's announcement stunned markets.
The stronger currency hurt shares of transport equipment
makers and machinery makers, with both
subindexes losing 5.4 percent.
Concerns about earnings also weighed on investors'
sentiment.
Brokerage shares also weakened, with Nomura Holdings Inc
plunging 11.3 percent after the company said net profit
for the October-December quarter fell 49 percent from the
previous year to 35.4 billion yen ($295.84 million).
IHI Corp dropped 19 percent after the company said
it expects a net loss of 30 billion yen for the fiscal year
through March, instead of the previously forecast profit of 18
billion yen.
Non-bank shares shed 4.4 percent, extending their
2.5 percent drop in the last session, after rallying in the
previous two days.
Defensive shares had no immunity to the broad selloff, with
drugmakers dropping 1.9 percent.
($1 = 119.6600 yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite, Ayai Tomisawa and Hideyuki Sano;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)