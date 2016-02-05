* Nikkei down 4.1 pct for the week
* Toshiba tumbles on bigger-than-expected loss
* Yamaha soars 18 pct after raising forecast, dividend,
announcing share buyback
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
for a fourth day on Friday and was on track for a weekly loss as
investors are worried that a stronger yen could squeeze
exporters' earnings, hurting automakers like Toyota and Honda
in particular.
The Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 16,794.30 points
in midmorning trade, after hitting an early low as 16,729.51,
the lowest level since Jan. 26. For the week, the benchmark
index has declined 4.1 percent.
The dollar traded at 116.89 yen, up slightly from
overnight trade but not far from Thursday's two-week low of
116.525 yen. Investors braced for U.S. employment figures later
in the day which might provide clues on the timing of the
Federal Reserve's next move to tighten policy.
Toyota Motor Corp dropped 2.3 percent, Honda Motor
Co shed 3.1 percent and Nissan Motor Co
declined 4.0 percent.
"The biggest concern for the Japanese market now is whether
the dollar will weaken against the yen further," said Yutaka
Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "You
don't know how U.S. stocks will perform after the jobs data
release, so most investors are nervous."
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
rose more than expected last week, suggesting some loss of
momentum in the labor market amid a sharp economic slowdown and
stock market selloff.
Toshiba Corp dived 13 percent after it said it
expects a bigger full-year loss than previously anticipated,
amid mounting restructuring costs after a $1.3 billion
accounting scandal.
Outperforming the market was Nikon Corp, which
soared 8 percent after its net profit for the April-Dec period
rose 28 percent. Following the announcement, Nomura Securities
raised its rating to 'buy' from 'neutral.'
Yamaha Corp surged 18 percent after the company
raised an operating profit forecast to 41 billion yen from 37
billion yen for the year through March. It also said it would
buy back up to 900 million shares, or 4.6 percent of its shares
outstanding, which is worth up to 20 billion yen. The company
also raised year-end dividend payouts.
The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,370.32
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.3 percent to
12,366.64.
