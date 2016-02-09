* If Nikkei falls further, lowest level since Oct 2014 in
sight
* Strong yen triggers worries about Japan Inc's earnings
* Defensive firms with high dividend yields may
outperform-trader
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled to a 2-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning, with banks
taking the brunt of the sell-off, while a stronger yen dragged
down stocks across the board.
The Nikkei dropped 4.6 percent to 16,226.29 in
mid-morning trade, after sliding as low as 16,220.53, its lowest
since Jan. 21. If it falls below 16,017.26, it will be the
lowest since October 2014.
All of Topix's 33 subsectors were in negative territory. The
broader Topix stumbled 4.3 percent to 1,320.65.
In overnight trade, European banks led a global sell-off in
financial stocks as signs of stress in the sector mounted,
triggering sharp selling in the beaten-down Japanese banking
sector.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group sank 7.2 percent,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped 6.6 percent and
Mizuho Financial Group shed 5.3 percent. Japanese banks
have been under pressure with the Bank of Japan's negative
interest rate policy introduced last month.
A slide in U.S. stocks added to investor concerns as
uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve would raise rates
this year triggered selling in the dollar.
"Investors are increasingly worried about the U.S. economy,
and they are worried that a strong yen will eat into Japanese
exporters' earnings," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market
strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. "Concerns about Japan
Inc's earnings will likely persist this year."
During Asian trade, the dollar slid to 115.18 yen
after earlier falling as low as 114.75 yen, its lowest against
the yen since November 2014.
Exporters were hammered, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 4.5 percent, Honda Motor Co diving 5.3 percent
and Nissan Motor Co tumbling 5.1 percent.
"When the strong yen is a concern, you would buy
domestic-demand sensitive stocks like banks, but we can't buy
them now so we are really struggling what to buy on a day like
this," said Masashi Oda, senior investment officer at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank, adding that cash-rich defensive companies
with higher dividend yields will likely outperform for the time
being.
As investors have become risk averse, securities firms were
battered as well. Nomura Holdings nose-dived 9.6
percent while Daiwa Securities Group declined 4.8
percent.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 4.3 percent to
11,920.24.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)