By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, March 25
TOKYO, March 25 Japanese stocks rose for the
first time in three days on Friday morning as a weaker yen
raised the profit outlook for exporters while fresh data showing
Japan's consumer inflation remained flat lifted hopes for
further stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to
16,971.83 during the morning session. Japan's benchmark index
was on course to gain 1.5 percent for the week, which was
shortened to four days of trading in Japan due to a national
holiday on Monday.
The Bank of Japan remained under pressure to top up stimulus
after fresh data showed Japan's consumer inflation was flat in
the year to February as low energy costs and weak consumption
put a lid on price growth.
"With Japan's inflation being zero, people are going to
expect the BOJ to expand the balance sheet and stoke liquidity
again," said Gavin Parry, managing director at Parry
International Trading.
"Those expectations aren't hurting the Nikkei, which is also
benefiting from a weaker yen and from buyers hoping to pick up
dividends in June."
After the end of the afternoon session, Monday will be the
last opportunity for investors to secure June dividends for the
majority of listed companies in Japan. And according to market
players, dividend yields look even more attractive in the
context of Japan's negative interest rates.
Shares bought ahead of the deadline included Mitsui & Co Ltd
, which rose 3 percent, while Damian Securities Group
Inc and Nomura Holdings Inc each gained more
than 1 percent.
The yen's weakness was facilitated by a lack of offshore
orders due to the Good Friday holiday, with US, UK, Australian
and European markets closed.
Exporters benefiting from the weaker yen included Sony Corp
, which ended the morning session 0.9 percent higher.
Toyota Motor Corp shares rose 2 percent while Nissan
Motor Co Ltd climbed 1.7 percent and Bridges tone Corp
gained 1.1 percent.
Duty-free store operator Lao Co Ltd climbed 5
percent after it agreed to a business deal that allows customers
to earn airline miles with ANA Holdings Inc when they
use its credit cards at Lao shops.
The broader Topic rose 0.6 percent to 1,362.18,
putting it on course to gain more than 1 percent for the week.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.7 percent to
12,302.52.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)