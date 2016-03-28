* Sharp soars on news it and Foxconn set to sign deal this
week
* Foreigners net sellers so far in 2016, trust banks net
buyers
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 28 Japanese stocks rose to
1-1/2-week highs on Monday morning thanks to a weaker yen, while
Sharp Corp jumped on expectations it may finally sign a
long-delayed takeover deal with its Taiwanese suitor.
As March 31 is the business year-end for a majority of
listed companies, the market was also underpinned by investor
purchases of stocks before they go ex-dividend later in the day.
The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 17,116.76 in
midmorning trade after earlier hitting a high of 17,167.88, the
highest level since March 17.
Sharp was the highlight of the morning session,
soaring 7 percent after sources said the company and Taiwan's
Foxconn are set to sign a takeover deal this week after repeated
delays.
"Both trading volume and turnover are increasing compared to
last week's sessions," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive
of Investrust.
Still, Fukunaga said the Nikkei's gains will likely be
limited until companies release their full-year earnings in May,
especially as foreigners have been net sellers of Japanese
equities for the 11 past weeks.
"Since companies like Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co are
expecting surprisingly bad numbers for this fiscal year, the
market is braced for more negative news from other companies,"
he said.
Both trading houses Mitsubishi and Mitsui,
whose earnings rely on commodity prices, said last week that
they expect their first ever annual losses for the fiscal year
ending March.
According to Japan Exchange data, foreign investors have
sold a net total of 4.8 trillion yen of Japanese cash stocks in
2016. On the positive ledger, trust banks, which manage
corporate pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, have
bought a net 1.9 trillion yen in Japanese cash stocks this year.
On Monday, domestic-demand sensitive stocks such as drug
makers and retailers and food companies outperformed. Astellas
Pharma Inc rose 1.5 percent, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
added 0.9 percent, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings
surged 2.4 percent, while Kikkoman Corp advanced 1.5
percent.
Exporters were mixed, with Panasonic Corp rising
0.9 percent, Toyota Motor Corp shedding 0.1 percent and
Nissan Motor Co adding 0.2 percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,374.18 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to
12,419.49.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)