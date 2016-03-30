* Oil stocks underperform after overnight oil prices' drop
* Sun Corp soars after report FBI enlisted help of its
subsidiary
* Hitachi Transport soars on report it will tie up with
Sagawa
* U.S. jobs data eyed - traders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down on Wednesday morning as the dollar dropped against
the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for
caution on raising interest rates.
The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 17,031.54 in
midmorning trade.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S.
central bank should proceed "cautiously" as it looks to raise
interest rates, because inflation has not yet proven durable
against the backdrop of looming global risks to the U.S economy.
U.S. stocks rose overnight, but with the stronger yen
hurting sentiment, Japanese equities were sold.
Traders said that the Fed's monetary policy will likely
remain a big catalyst in the market, and U.S. jobs data, which
is scheduled to be released on Friday, is cautiously watched.
"Most people will likely stay on the sidelines before they
take positions, and the jobs data is carefully monitored because
it could move the currency market," said Hikaru Sato, a senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Oil shares underperformed, with Inpex Corp falling
2.2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration shedding
1.5 percent after oil prices tumbled overnight before rebounding
in Asian morning trade.
Exporters languished after the dollar dipped to 112.79 yen
, recoiling from a two-week high of 113.805.
Toyota Motor Corp fell 0.7 percent and Nissan Motor
Co shed 1.4 percent.
Outperforming the market was electronics maker Sun Corp
, jumping as much as 22 percent to a near six-month
high. The Nikkei reported that the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation may have enlisted the help of Israel's Cellebrite,
which was acquired by Sun Corp, to access information on an
encrypted iPhone belonging to a suspect in a terrorism
investigation.
Last week, Sun Corp's shares soared after the Yedioth
Ahronoth newspaper reported that the provider of mobile forensic
software is helping the FBI's attempt to unlock an iPhone used
by one of the San Bernardino, California shooters.
Also outperforming the market was Hitachi Transport System
, which jumped 9 percent after the Nikkei business daily
reported that the logistics company will form a "comprehensive
partnership" with truck delivery firm Sagawa Express.
The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,374.76
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to
12,417.73.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)