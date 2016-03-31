By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, March 31
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks were flat on
Thursday morning as a stronger yen trimmed the profit outlook
for exporters and domestic retailers, sapping what little risk
appetite investors had left on the final day of Japan's
financial year.
"In U.S. dollar terms, Japan is significantly
underperforming versus the U.S. and some of that may have to do
with the fact that it's the end of a financial year and the end
of a financial quarter that has been particularly harrowing,"
said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equities at Credit
Suisse.
"So much money in Japan is institutional and for that reason
institutional frames of mind prevail, which can cause things to
slow down at certain times of year."
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.1 percent to end
the morning session at 16,890.04. Japan's benchmark index is on
course to shed more than 11 percent during the financial quarter
ending today.
"Recently 17,000 points has been a support level for the
Nikkei but right now it's kind of yolked by the yen's strength,
which isn't very surprising given the dollar's weakness," said
Gavin Parry, managing director at Parry International Trading.
The Topix subindex for retailers shed 1.4 percent
to end the morning session among the worst-performing sectors.
Sharp Corp fell 3 percent in volatile trade after
Nomura Securities downgraded its stock to "reduce" from a
previous rating of "neutral." Nomura cut its forecast of Sharp's
earnings based on stiffening competition in the LCD business.
The troubled electronics maker's stock is on track to gain more
than 5 percent this quarter, despite volatile swings throughout
takeover negotiations with Taiwan's Foxconn.
Shares of Sun Corp bucked the weakness and climbed
3.1 percent, adding to earlier gains that came after reports
that the company's Israel-based unit Cellebrite helped the FBI
access a locked iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino,
California shooters. The company's stock is set to gain more
than 50 percent for the quarter.
The broader Topix edged up 0.1 percent to 1,356.35
and remains on track to end the quarter about 12 percent lower.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 ended the morning
session flat at 12,247.42.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)