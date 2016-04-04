* Nikkei hovers 1-month lows
* Worries about stronger yen linger
* Defensive stocks attract buying
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
struggled on Monday as the dollar sagged against the yen despite
a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, while automakers
skidded after posting disappointing sales.
The dollar brushed 111.56 yen on Monday, its lowest since
March 22, after Friday's firm U.S. jobs report failed to shift a
broadly held view that the Federal Reserve will remain cautious
on raising interest rates this year.
The Nikkei was flat at 16,164.95 points by
midmorning after falling to as low as 16,029.50 earlier, the
lowest since March 1. The benchmark index flitted in and out of
positive territory.
Market participants said that last week's Bank Of Japan's
sour corporate sentiment survey result has also kept investors
on edge. A stronger yen is the major concern among investors
before companies whose fiscal years ended in March announce
their results and forecasts in May, they added.
"Recent foreign exchange levels are increasingly making
investors nervous these days," said Hikaru Sato, senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
"Trading will likely be closely linked to dollar-yen levels
for the time being."
Automakers lost ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 2.5 percent and Honda Motor Co shedding 1.3
percent. Toyota's U.S. sales fell in March while Honda's grew
less than markets had expected.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,307.32,
supported by buying in such defensive stocks such as drugmakers.
Daiichi Sankyo Co soared 4.3 percent after Daiwa
Securities raised its rating to '3' from '4', while Astellas
Pharma Inc gained 1.2 percent and Takeda Pharmaceutical
Co added 1.7 percent.
Other domestic-demand sensitive stocks also gained ground.
Ajinomoto Co soared 3.9 percent and Kikkoman Corp
added 1.4 percent.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.6 percent to
11,803.86.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)