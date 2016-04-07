By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, April 7 Japanese stocks edged down on
Thursday morning as the persistent strength of the yen against
the dollar took a toll on exporters and tempered an uptick in
risk sentiment from a bounce in oil prices.
The Nikkei share average edged down 0.3 percent to
15,675.96 during the morning session, and is on course to add to
a seven-day losing streak - the longest rut since Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's growth-focussed 'Abenomics' policies were launched
in late 2012.
"Gains stateside and a surprise fall in oil inventories have
provided a bit of welcome respite from the global equity
malaise," said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton
Capital Advisors.
"But the continued strength of the yen will remain a problem
for Japanese exporters although this alone does not appear
sufficient to send the Nikkei below the 15,000 mark."
The U.S. dollar wallowed near its 17-month low against the
yen, putting downward pressure on Japanese exporters. Sony Corp
fell 1.2 percent while automakers Toyota Motor Corp
declined 0.9 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd
fell 1.4 percent.
"The yen is proving to be a massive headscratcher," said
Nicholas Smith, a strategist at CLSA.
"All of the things that had been working with regard to yen
weakness have fallen apart."
Earlier on Thursday, a senior Japanese official decried the
yen's rapid rise, calling the ascent "one-sided", and
threatening to intervene against it.
The Topix subindex for oil and coal shares bucked
the morning's weakness, adding 2.9 percent after crude futures
were lifted by a raft of supportive indicators, including an
unexpected fall in U.S. oil inventories.
Oil and gas refiner JX Holdings Inc climbed 3.5
percent while Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd gained 3.4 percent
and the smaller Cosmo Energy Holdings soared 6.7
percent. Showa Shell Sekiyu KK rose 2.3 percent.
Shares of electronic parts manufacturer Murata Manufacturing
Co rose 3.5 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its
rating to "buy" from "neutral," citing its improved market share
and price resilience on products and technology.
Seven & i Holdings tumbled 5.7 percent after the
Nikkei business daily reported the convenience store operator
would dismiss its president.
The broader Topix edged down 0.2 percent to 1,265.39
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent
to 11,413.46.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)