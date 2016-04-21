By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to a 5-1/2
week high on Thursday morning after the yen resumed a weakening
trend against the U.S. dollar amid a bounce in oil prices and
growing expectations of further easing from the Bank of Japan.
The Nikkei share average climbed 2 percent to end
the morning session at 17,236.37. The benchmark index hit a
morning session high of 17,265.67, its highest point since March
15.
"Market participants are becoming more confident in their
expectations of easing from the Bank of Japan next week and the
yen has resumed its decline," said Andrew Meredith, co-managing
director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
"This, along with a surge in oil prices, brought on an index
wide lift to the Nikkei this morning."
Oil prices rose 4 percent overnight due to a
smaller-than-expected build in U.S. crude inventories,
offsetting concerns of a glut that were stoked by the end of a
Kuwaiti strike.
The U.S. dollar hit a two-week high of 109.88 against the
yen, lifting shares of exporters like tire maker Bridgestone
Corp, which climbed 2.2 percent.
Auto exporter Toyota Motor Corp gained 2.6 percent
during the morning session while Honda Motor Co Ltd
shares rose 2.1 percent.
Shares of Mitsubishi Motor Corp were untraded with
a glut of sell orders after the automaker admitted to
manipulating test data to overstate the fuel economy of 625,000
cars sold in Japan.
Mitsubishi Motor Corp ended more than 15 percent lower on
Wednesday after announcing a press conference to address the
issue late that afternoon.
"In a lot of respects I think yesterday's selling of
Mitsubishi was a bit overdone," said Gavin Parry, managing
director at Parry International Trading.
"From what we know so far it's all very domestic, with no
U.S. impact and no impact in Europe, and I think people are a
bit hasty to cast this in the same light as the Volkswagen
scandal. But of course the facts aren't all in yet, so it's hard
to know for sure."
Fujifilm Holdings Corp ended the morning session
4.9 percent higher and hit a three-week high after the Nikkei
business daily reported the imaging company would project a
record group operating profit of around 220 billion yen ($2.0
billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2017.
The broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent to end the
morning session at 1,386.03 with each of its 33 subindexes in
positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.5 percent to
12,542.67.
($1 = 109.7400 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)