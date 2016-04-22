By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, April 22
TOKYO, April 22 Japanese stocks edged down on
Friday morning, retreating from the previous session's 2-1/2
month high when risk appetite was curbed by a dip in oil prices
and disappointing U.S. corporate earnings that threatened to dim
the global outlook.
The Nikkei share average edged down 0.1 percent to
17,347.36, putting it on track to end the week about 3 percent
higher.
"The U.S. dollar remains doggedly below 110 yen, which will
cap any notions of a sustained rebound," said Stefan Worrall,
director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
"We're unlikely to see more conviction behind further yen
strength or weakness until after next week's big Fed and Bank of
Japan meetings, which means for now the market will remain
influenced predominantly by micro- and near-term events, the
most obvious being earnings."
Appetite for riskier assets was sapped by disappointing
quarterly corporate earnings that pushed Wall Street to its
first loss in four sessions.
The yen held steady and remained on track to end the weak
0.6 percent lower against the U.S. dollar, giving Japan's
exporters some breathing room as invstors speculate about the
possibility of further easing when the Bank of Japan meets next
week.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp continued the steep decline
that began on Wednesday afternoon, when Japan's sixth-largest
automaker said it had overstated the fuel efficiency of 625,000
cars sold in Japan.
Its stock plunged 13.2 percent to a new record low after
U.S. auto safety regulators said it had asked the automaker for
information on its vehicles sold in the U.S., while Japanese
media reports suggested Mitsubishi may not have disclosed all of
the models involved in the scandal, which threatens to wipe out
40 percent of its market value by the end of the day's trading.
Shares of Sony Corp were 2.9 percent lower after
the electronics giant cut trimmed 9.4 percent from its profit
estimate for the year through March 2016, citing weaker demand
for smartphones.
Sharp Corp bucked the morning's weakness, climbing
2.9 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported the
electronics company would jointly develop low-cost televisions
with Foxconn in order to broaden its market share in Asia.
The broader Topix edged down 0.2 percent to end the
morning session at 1,390.69 with all but 10 of its 33 subindexes
in negative territory. The index remains on track to end the
week more than 2 percent higher.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to
12,599.72.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)