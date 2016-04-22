By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, April 22
TOKYO, April 22 Japan's benchmark Nikkei index
climbed to an 11-1/2 week high after Bloomberg reported the Bank
of Japan is considering applying negative rates to its lending
program for financial institutions, which helped push the yen to
its lowest point since April 6.
The Nikkei share average climbed to 17,562.70, its
highest point since February 2. In late afternoon trading, the
benchmark index sat 0.6 percent higher at 17,469.23, on course
to end the week more than 3 percent higher.
The gains were helped by strength in the U.S. dollar, which
climbed above 110 yen for the first time since April 6, lifting
shares of Japan's exporters and other corporations that stand to
profit from a weaker yen.
Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit
Suisse, said earlier in the day that a U.S. dollar below 110 yen
would continue to "cap any notions of a sustained rebound" in
Japanese equities.
During the morning session, Japanese stocks had edged down
after a dip in oil prices and disappointing U.S. corporate
earnings.
The broader Topix climbed to an 11-1/2 week high of
1,407.99 during mid-afternoon trading before tapering to sit 0.8
percent higher at 1,404.46 in late afternoon trading. The index
is on course to end the week about three percent higher.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was 0.8 percent higher
at 12,717.94.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)