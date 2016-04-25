By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, April 25
TOKYO, April 25 Japanese stocks fell on Monday
morning as investors cashed in profits from a four-day rally
that last week lifted the benchmark Nikkei index to an 11-1/2
week high amid rising expectations of further central bank
easing.
The Nikkei share average slid 0.7 percent to
17,446.20 during late morning trading.
"We've had a strong 20 days and now is the point where the
index will break out or move sideways in anticipation of further
catalysts," said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton
Capital Advisors.
"We are also seeing the yen recapitulate against the U.S.
dollar following word of the Bank of Japan's consideration of
offering bank loans with negative rates similar to the ECB in
the Euro zone."
Market participants said investors' attention will remain
sharply focused on key corporate earnings news and on central
bank policy meetings due to be held later this week in the U.S.
and in Japan.
The yen hovered near a three-week low on expectations the
BOJ could start lending to banks at negative rates, boosting
morale over the profit outlook for exporters.
Japan's automakers, which rely heavily on export sales for
profits, outperformed with Toyota Motor Corp climbing 1
percent higher and Mazda Motor Corp gaining 1.2
percent. Home appliance and electronics maker Panasonic Corp
edged up 0.3 percent during late morning trade.
Sony Corp plunged more than 6 percent after
announcing on Friday that it would delay announcing its earnings
forecasts for the 2016 fiscal year in order to assess the impact
of earthquake damage on its profits. The electronics giant had
been scheduled to releases its earnings forecasts on April 28,
but will now wait until May due to the effects of the
earthquakes that have halted activity at its image sensor plant
in southern Japan.
Nippon Express Co Ltd climbed 1.9 percent to buck
the morning's weakness after the Nikkei business daily reported
the transportation company's operating profit apparently rose 8
percent for the fiscal year despite lower sales.
The broader Topix slid 0.5 percent to sit at
1,400.70 with all but six of its 33 subindexes in negative
territory during late morning trade.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.5 percent to
12,688.82.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sam Holmes)