TOKYO, April 27 Japanese stocks fell on
Wednesday morning as Apple-related shares took a beating and
disappointing corporate earnings came into sharp focus amid
uncertainty over whether the Bank of Japan will deliver on
expectations of further stimulus at this week's meeting.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.7 percent to
17,231.93 in late morning trade, and is on course to notch its
third straight day of declines.
Japan-based suppliers of iPhone parts fell in early trade
after Apple Inc reported its first-ever decline in
iPhone sales and its first revenue drop in over a decade
overnight.
Ceramic capacitor maker Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd
, which relies heavily on Apple for sales, plunged 4.3
percent by late morning. Image sensor makers Alps Electric Co
Ltd and Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd fell 2.5
percent and 2 percent, respectively, while electronics and
optics company Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd was 2.2 percent
lower.
Precision parts maker Minebea Co Ltd slipped 1.8
percent while screen maker Japan Display Inc edged down
0.9 percent and Nitto Denko Corp fell 1.6 percent.
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters the
company was "extremely optimistic" about China, but investors
remained wary.
"Following the Chinese regulators' decision to shut down the
iBook and iTunes movie store despite previous government
approval, Apple and its tech peers must be seriously concerned
about the feasibility of Chinese market penetration," said
Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
"Couple this with a slowdown in China, continuing
ambivalence towards intellectual property law and a penchant for
replicating successful foreign products and you have a large
mountain to climb for any tech company banking on Chinese
marketshare."
Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Corp were 2.5 percent
lower amid media reports that the company's top two executives
are likely to resign over the Japanese automaker's manipulation
of fuel economy data. Its stock has lost more than half its
value since closing at 864 yen on April 19, a day before the
fuel economy scandal came to light.
The BOJ's policy decision, due on Thursday, is also a key
focus for investors. While many in the central bank are
worried about the gloomy economic prospects, they are equally
wary of using their diminishing policy tools
having just introduced the negative rate policy in
January.
Canon Inc tumbled 5.8 percent after a Nikkei
business daily report said the company expects sales to decline
five percent this year, falling below its own initial estimate.
The Topix subindex for iron and steel shares was
1 percent lower, weighed down by weak earnings and the prospect
of more to come as demand slides at home and abroad.
Shares of JFE Holdings Inc were 3.7 percent lower
after the steel giant reported declines in sales and operating
profit on Tuesday.
The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 1,381.37 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 sat 0.8 percent lower at
12,513.09.
