* Nikkei has risen 1.5 pct for the week
* Japan Tobacco falls after U.K. court rejects appeal
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 20 Japan's Nikkei was mostly flat on
Friday morning as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of
Group of Seven meetings, and prospects for a U.S. interest rate
hike as early as June curbed buyers' appetite.
The Nikkei share average was flat at 16,645.47 in
mid morning trade after flitting between positive and negative
territory. For the week, the benchmark index has gained 1.5
percent.
Analysts said that investors are closely focused on a
meeting of Group of Seven finance leaders in Japan starting on
Friday, which is likely to take up currencies as a topic.
"Investors are careful about taking positions as they expect
that discussions will not be favourable for a weaker yen," said
Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
He said that about 70 percent of 200 major companies that
Daiwa covers based their earnings forecasts for this fiscal year
at around 110 yen against the dollar, adding that the market
will likely remain sensitive about the dollar-yen levels.
During Asian trade, the dollar was at 110.00 yen
after it reached a three-week high of 110.39 yen overnight after
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the U.S.
economy could be strong enough to warrant a rate increase in
June or July.
As investors stayed risk-averse, exporters were mixed, with
Toyota Motor Corp rising 0.4 percent, Honda Motor Co
dropping 0.5 percent and Nissan Motor Co added
0.2 percent.
Japan Tobacco dropped 2.6 percent to a near
three-week low after Britain got the go-ahead to make plain
packaging compulsory on cigarettes when a court struck down a
legal challenge brought by the world's top four tobacco
companies, including Japan Tobacco.
Such defensive stocks as retailers and utility companies
were in demand. Shimamura Co soared 3.2 percent and
Aeon Co rose 1.1 percent.
Kansai Electric Power Co rose 1.6 percent, Tokyo
Electric Power Co gained 0.8 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,339.33 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.1 percent to
12,101.05.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)