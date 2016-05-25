TOKYO May 25 Japanese stocks rebounded on
Wednesday morning as exporters received a boost from a stronger
dollar following firm U.S. housing data and as growing support
for the British campaign to remain in the European Union
bolstered global risk appetite.
The Nikkei share average climbed 1.7 percent to
16,783.41 in late morning trade, putting the benchmark index on
course to snap a two-day losing streak.
"The rally we're experiencing today is based in part on the
latest Brexit polls showing that the 'remain' votes have moved
further ahead," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity
sales at Credit Suisse.
"The other factor is strong U.S. housing data and comments
coming out of the U.S. that have increased confidence that there
could be a June rate-hike."
Fresh data on Tuesday showed new U.S. single-family home
sales surged to a more than eight-year high in April and prices
hit a record high, offering further evidence of a pick-up in
economic growth, which helped the dollar rebound from recent
weakness against the yen.
Japan's automakers, which rely heavily on export sales for
profits, got a boost from the weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp
climbed 2 percent while Honda Motor Co Ltd
shares rose 2.5 percent and Nissan Motor Co Ltd gained
1.1 percent.
Home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp
also gained on the weaker yen, rising 3.4 percent by
late morning.
Sony Corp soared 7 percent after the electronics
and entertainment giant reported earnings that suggested strong
underlying performance, notwithstanding the impact of the April
earthquakes on some of its operations. Market players said the
company is poised for growth due to its strong position in games
and virtual reality hardware.
The broader Topix added 1.4 percent to sit at
1,345.32 with all but one of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory by late morning.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.4 percent to
12,143.61.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sam Holmes)