By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average was
little changed by late morning on Monday as the yen's sharp
gains cancelled out the lift from the Bank of Japan's fresh
stimulus steps unveiled on Friday.
The Nikkei was up 0.05 percent at 16,578.09 points,
after slipping to as low as 16,319.15 earlier in the session.
The dollar tumbled 3 percent against the yen on
Friday on soft U.S. GDP data and after the BOJ did not deliver
as much stimulus as investors had anticipated.
While the BOJ did not increase its Japanese government bond
buying amount nor cut interest rates deeper below zero as many
had hoped, it did opt to up its purchases of
exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) to an annual pace of 6 trillion yen
($58.54 billion) from 3.3 trillion yen.
Still, some of the lift from the central bank move that had
pushed the Nikkei into positive territory on Friday had already
begun to fade.
"Even a two or three gain in the yen should not have much
impact on equities after what the BOJ decided to do, which is
nearly double its ETF purchases, said Soichiro Monji, chief
strategist at Daiwa SB Investments in Tokyo.
"But the fact that the Nikkei is struggling suggests that
the market is beginning to view the central bank's
market-impacting methods with some scepticism."
Meanwhile, financial firms extended gains after firming on
Friday on the BOJ's decision not to take interest rates deeper
into negative territory.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 1.8 percent and
Mizuho Financial Group added 1.3 percent. Shinsei Bank
edged up 0.7 percent.
Exporters, on the other hand, were hurt by the yen's
appreciation.
Canon Inc retreated 0.8 percent, Tokyo Electron
fell 2.4 percent and Bridgestone Corp shed 1.3
percent. Toyota Motor Corp declined 1.6 percent.
Shares of NEC Corp dropped 11.3 percent after the
electronics and IT company suffered net loss of 20.1 bln yen
($196 mln) in the April-June quarter amid sluggish capital
spending in the telecommunications sector.
The broader Topix was down 0.5 percent at 1,316.03
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.4 percent to
11,830.29.
($1 = 102.4900 yen)
