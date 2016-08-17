* Stocks will likely continue depending on forex - analysts
* Defensive stocks underperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 17 Japanese stocks bounced on
Wednesday morning after sliding the previous day, but investors
were cautious after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
officials sent the yen to a seven-week high overnight.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 16,691.58 in
midmorning trade after it tumbled 1.6 percent to a more than
one-week low on Tuesday.
The dollar nudged up 0.2 percent to 100.485 yen
during Asian trade after falling to 99.550 overnight, its lowest
since June 24.
U.S. stocks fell after New York Fed President William Dudley
and Atlanta Fed chief Dennis Lockhart both said in public
statements that the U.S. central bank could raise the nation's
short-term interest rates at its September policy meeting.
Traders said that Japanese stocks will likely track the
dollar-yen level, and any further rise in the yen will put
pressure back on stocks regardless of the quantity of exchange
traded funds the Bank Of Japan may buy to support the market.
"The market knows that companies are struggling with profit
falls due to the strong yen. Stock prices reflect their fair
value after all, so the BOJ's ETF buying itself will not likely
be the driver for stocks in the long term," said Seiki Orimi,
senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
He said that developments surrounding a U.S. rate hike will
likely set the direction of the market for the moment, noting
that comments by Fed officials will continue to be watched
closely by investors over the next few weeks.
Exporters were in demand, with Honda Motor Co
rising 2.3 percent and Advantest Corp adding 1.6
percent.
Banks also rose, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
gaining 2.6 percent and Mizuho Financial Group
adding 2.1 percent.
Conversely, defensive stocks underperformed. Construction
companies Kajima Corp shed 2.5 percent and Taisei Corp
declined 2.4 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,305.20 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
11,751.46.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)