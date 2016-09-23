(Removes redundant word in headline)
* Nikkei has fallen 0.2 pct for the week
* Nikkei trades above 25-day moving average, next target
200-day moving average
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down on Friday morning as investors took profits on
financial stocks that had soared in the previous session, and
worries about a stronger yen kept the market on edge.
The share market re-opened after a national holiday in Japan
on Thursday, when the dollar tumbled to a nearly four-week low
of 100.10 yen in reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve
paring its longer-term expectations for interest rate increases.
During Asian trade on Friday, the dollar was up 0.4 percent
at 101.13 yen but still poised to shed 1.1 percent for the week.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 16,777.09 in
midmorning trade after soaring 1.9 percent on Wednesday as
investors took heart from the Bank of Japan's decision to
overhaul its monetary policy.
The Nikkei trades above its 25-day moving average of
16,716.97, and whether the benchmark index will rise above the
200-day moving average is focused, traders say.
For the week, the Nikkei has shed 0.2 percent.
"Investors are cautious about taking risks after the Fed's
outcome," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho
Securities. "The U.S. is in the tightening cycle for sure, but
the ceiling may not be high."
Profit-taking hit bank and insurance stocks, which had
jumped on Wednesday after the central bank made an abrupt shift
to targeting interest rates on government bonds to achieve its
elusive inflation target.
The BOF refrained from taking negative rates further into
negative territory.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped 1.2 percent,
Mizuho Financial Group fell 1.6 percent, and Dai-ichi
Life Insurance Co tumbled 4.1 percent.
Securities stocks underperformed, with Nomura Holdings
falling 3.1 percent and Daiwa Securities
shedding 0.5 percent.
Exporters lost ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
dropping 2.8 percent and Honda Motor Co falling 2.2
percent.
The broader Topix was down 0.2 percent to 1,350.00
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to
12,108.56.
