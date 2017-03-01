By Shinichi Saoshiro
| TOKYO, March 1
TOKYO, March 1 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday
as the yen weakened against the dollar, with investors awaiting
U.S. President Donald Trump's looming address to Congress for
further catalysts.
The Nikkei share average was up 1.1 percent at
19,335.97.
Trump's appearance before Congress at around 0200 GMT is
keenly awaited as equities, particularly U.S. stocks, have risen
steadily on hopes that the president would announce a raft of
measures to stimulate the economy.
"In focus is whether Trump touches upon measures he had
pledged prior, like large tax cuts, infrastructure spending and
repeal of Obamacare," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist
at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
"The markets, however, could be disappointed if Trump does
not provide specifics for his various policies."
Boosting the Nikkei in early trade, the yen slipped
to a near one-week low against the dollar following hawkish
comments from several top Federal Reserve officials.
Exporters in particular were buoyed by the weaker yen. Mazda
Motor Corp added 2.6 percent, Toyota Motor Corp
rose 1.3 percent, Panasonic Corp climbed 1.6
percent and Mitsubishi Electric Corp advanced 1.4
percent.
Travel agency H.I.S. Co was down 3.5 percent after
the company reported a 46 percent drop in its first quarter
operating profit.
Shiseido Co gained more than 4 percent after the
cosmetics maker said Japan's health ministry approved the
effectiveness of a substance that helps minimise wrinkles.
The broader Topix was up 0.8 percent at 1,547.91 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.9 percent to
13,871.58.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)