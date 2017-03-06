* Fall in U.S. futures adds to concern - analysts
* Insurance sector underperforms on profit-taking
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 6 Japanese shares fell on Monday as
the yen firmed and as global geopolitical tensions rose after
North Korea fired four missiles, three of which landed in
Japan's exclusive economic zone.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.5 percent to
19,385.71 points by mid-morning.
The dollar fell against the yen on Monday as investors
locked in gains after the greenback's rise last week on growing
expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this month.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 113.83 yen, down
from Friday's high of 114.75.
"On top of the stronger yen, a fall in U.S. futures is also
stoking concerns that U.S. shares will fall later in the day,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
Sentiment deteriorated further after North Korea fired the
ballistic missiles early on Monday, he added.
U.S. stock index futures fell after the North Korean launch
and on growing domestic political tensions after President
Donald Trump accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of
wiretapping him.
Defense-related stocks outperformed on speculation that
North Korea's latest launch will spur more spending on arms.
Land mine maker Ishikawa Seisakusho jumped 6.1
percent, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rose 0.5
percent and Kawasaki Heavy Industries gained 0.9
percent.
The insurance sector, which rose recently, lost
ground and was down 1.6 percent to become the worst performer on
the board. Dai-ichi Life Holdings dropped 1.6 percent
and MS&AD Insurance fell 1.8 percent.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc declined 2.5
percent after the bank said it would sell 37.2 million of its
own shares in a secondary offering.
The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,553.77 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to
13,907.63.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)