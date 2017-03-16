* Fast Retailing contributes hefty negative points to Nikkei
* Financials lower after U.S. yields fall
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks declined on
Thursday, hurt by the dollar's fall against the yen as the U.S.
Federal Reserve signalled fewer future rate hikes than many
expected and by Fast Retailing Co's tumble on a media report.
The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to 19,557.35 in
midmorning trade.
It was mostly pulled down by index heavyweight Fast
Retailing, hit by a Nikkei Business Daily report
highlighting aggressive global expansion plans of the company's
global rivals.
Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo clothing chain,
tumbled 1.9 percent and contributed a hefty negative 27 points
to the benchmark index.
Exporters were dented on a stronger yen, with Toyota Motor
Corp falling 0.7 percent, Honda Motor Co
dropping 1.0 percent and Panasonic Corp shedding 0.5
percent.
The dollar took a hit after the Fed ended its two-day policy
meeting on Wednesday by increasing interest rates but stuck to
its projections of three total rate hikes in 2017, instead of
the four some expected.
The dollar, which went as high as 115.195 yen earlier this
week, last stood at 113.36.
"The Fed was calm, sticking to what it said in its statement
in December, but the market went too far expecting a more
hawkish stance," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Banking and insurance stocks
underperformed, with their sector indexes slipping 0.9 percent
and 1.9 percent, respectively, after U.S. Treasury yields fell
sharply in reaction to the Fed's stance.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 1.0 percent,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped 0.6 percent,
Dai-ichi Life Holdings stumbled 3.5 percent, Sompo
Holdings declined 1.6 percent and T&D Holdings
3 percent.
The broader Topix declined 0.2 percent to 1,568.15
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to
14,048.02.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)